aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.43 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.52 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 53.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.