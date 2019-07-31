aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.69 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.52 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 11.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.