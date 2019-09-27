aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of aTyr Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,941,154.93% -81.3% -52% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1,981,680,291.54% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 973.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.