aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,717,688.92% -81.3% -52% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,935,057,423.78% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 188.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.