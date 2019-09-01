aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 31.23% and its consensus target price is $14.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.