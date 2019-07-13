aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $127, while its potential upside is 77.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 89.3%. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.