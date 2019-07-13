aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|88.31
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
Volatility and Risk
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|8
|2.80
Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $127, while its potential upside is 77.52%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 89.3%. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.