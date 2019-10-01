aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.34M
|-13.68
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2
|-1.23
|48.09M
|-1.02
|0.00
Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|100,717,688.92%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|2,897,511,598.48%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 396.69%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
