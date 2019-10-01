aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.23 48.09M -1.02 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,717,688.92% -81.3% -52% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,897,511,598.48% -45% -38.3%

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.