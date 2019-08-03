aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) Reaches $3.21 52-Week Low; Dodge & Cox Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Dodge & Cox increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 134,367 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Dodge & Cox holds 24.94 million shares with $2.52 billion value, up from 24.81M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

The stock of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.92 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.21 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.33 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $2.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.02M less. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 82,634 shares traded. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has declined 69.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.24% the S&P500. Some Historical LIFE News: 17/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma Presents Poster on Preclinical Data from ATYR1923 Program at American Thoracic Society 2018 International; 17/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma Presents Poster on Preclinical Data From ATYR1923 Program at Amer Thoracic Society 2018 Intl Conference; 19/03/2018 – ATYR PHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 14/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma Corporate Restructuring Includes Immediate 30% Workforce Reduction, Other Cost-Saving Measures; 02/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma Provides Mechanistic Update on Resokine Pathway at American Academy of Immunology Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ATyr Pharma to Streamline and Focus Development Efforts on Further Clinical Advancement of ATYR1923; 14/05/2018 – aTyr Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 23/04/2018 – DJ aTyr Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIFE); 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Atyr Pharma; 07/03/2018 aTyr Pharma to Host Conference Call and Webcast of Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 19, 2018

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $11.33 million. The firm develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy , early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Dodge & Cox decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 98,900 shares to 8.07M valued at $425.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 2.27M shares and now owns 23.58M shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.