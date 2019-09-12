aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 146.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.