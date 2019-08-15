aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.70 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 155.81% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.