aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.