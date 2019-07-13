aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 145.03 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 232.14% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 87.9%. About 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.