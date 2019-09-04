aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 120.84 N/A -13.68 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.71 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 72.3%. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.