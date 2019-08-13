aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.63 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.