aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 132.70 N/A -13.68 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 24.08 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 171.31% and its consensus target price is $45.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.