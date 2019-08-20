aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|132.70
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|24.08
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Risk & Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 171.31% and its consensus target price is $45.2.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
