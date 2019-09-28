aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparison side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,448,835.16% -81.3% -52% Immutep Limited 2,446,721,311.48% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Immutep Limited beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.