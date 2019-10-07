aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparison side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of aTyr Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 98,353,897.35% -81.3% -52% iBio Inc. 1,409,733,124.02% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 8.1%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors iBio Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.