aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 45.6% respectively. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
