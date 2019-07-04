aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 45.6% respectively. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.