aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
