aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.