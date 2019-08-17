aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta and it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.