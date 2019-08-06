aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 450.49 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.