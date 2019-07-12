aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 51.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 152.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.