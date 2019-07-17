aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1702.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a -2.18% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 0.02%. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.