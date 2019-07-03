aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 46.6% respectively. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.