aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 45.31 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 44.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 45.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.