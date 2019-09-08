aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparing side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.3 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 609.94% and its average target price is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.