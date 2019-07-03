aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.89 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 152.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 97% respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.