aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,556,977.27% -81.3% -52% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 313,791,044.78% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $47.4, with potential upside of 30.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.