Atwood & Palmer Has Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $7.20 Million; Winch Advisory Services Raised Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 3.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 04/05/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: LATEST: Flipkart board approves $15 billion deal with Walmart; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 18,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 71,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 53,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $139.44 lastly. It is down 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther, Texas-based fund reported 388,404 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 59,807 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Eastern National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Quantum holds 9,678 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,342 shares. Headinvest, Maine-based fund reported 46,961 shares. 77,555 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Cim Mangement accumulated 0.3% or 7,350 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.33% or 334,934 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 42,756 shares. Thomasville Bancorp owns 0.77% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 40,428 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,126 shares. Girard Partners invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 3.27 million shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18,204 shares to 661,485 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,365 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

