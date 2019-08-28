Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $352,291; Valuation Declined; Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Share Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 66,683 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 9.35M shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Co accumulated 97,706 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.26 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 362,457 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co owns 39,223 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,183 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Co invested in 0.28% or 11,244 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 546,318 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,914 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,624 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,762 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 929,653 are owned by Park Oh.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.12% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv invested in 0.11% or 2,381 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 71,445 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.55 million shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 10,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 0.19% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 1,394 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,141 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 595,972 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 5,468 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 167,371 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,533 shares. Fruth Mngmt has 21,465 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 84,327 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Mngmt has invested 1.41% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).