Atwood & Palmer Holding in Walmart (WMT) Boosted by $7.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Decreased Genesee & Wyo Cl (GWR) Position by $95.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl (GWR) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 4,160 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.00M, down from 5,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 615,968 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, Improvements and Innovations in 2018; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

