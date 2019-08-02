Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Cdw (CDW) Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 9,806 shares with $993,000 value, down from 65,592 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 401,514 shares with $38.69M value, down from 406,188 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $17.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 1.22 million shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Inv Advsrs Ltd Company reported 43,121 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc stated it has 176,503 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,234 shares stake. Sky Inv Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.1% or 2,793 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 442,189 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,341 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.22% or 5,567 shares. California-based Bender Robert & Associates has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Rech holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 379,816 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 392,421 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,669 are owned by Cipher Capital L P. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 529,600 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 65,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,090 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 24,682 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 105,135 are owned by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Lc has 0.23% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Us Bank De reported 36,296 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 65,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 100,160 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Harris Assocs LP has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 115,000 shares. Brant Point Inv Lc holds 1.02% or 84,534 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc holds 12,800 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. 20,013 shares were sold by ALESIO STEVEN W, worth $1.79 million on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, worth $894,930 on Friday, February 8. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11. 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million.