Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $836,400; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $11.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57M, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $228.49. About 3.73 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sued for $2 Billion by Startup Over Electric Truck Design; 01/05/2018 – Tesla Feels the Weight of Solar Panels; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TESLA’S MODEL S RECALL MARGINALLY CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR TESLA-SPONSORED AUTO LEASE ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION, TESLA AUTO LEASE TRUST 2018-A; 12/05/2018 – Tesla Executive Leaves for Alphabet Self-Driving-Car Unit Waymo; 11/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 10/05/2018 – Safety Agency Looking Into Fatal Tesla Crash, Fire in Florida; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Bonds Fall Sharply After ‘truly Bizarre’ Earnings Call; Moody’s Still Expects Capital Raise This Year — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 30/03/2018 – Tesla: Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Crash Under NTSB Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 569,856 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 18.74 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

