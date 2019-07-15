Atwood & Palmer Cut Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $836,400; Stock Value Rose; Encana (ECA) Share Value Rose While Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted by $392,763 Its Stake

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.935. About 5.14M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 154,098 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38M for 21.34 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Etrade Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,305 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,773 shares or 0.03% of the stock. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 25,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 7,030 shares. Willis Counsel reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Columbia Asset Management holds 3,315 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 5,646 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 3,870 shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 0.94% or 10,303 shares. Spectrum Management Gp stated it has 845 shares. Amp Investors stated it has 205,072 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,353 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).