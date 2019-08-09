Atwood & Palmer Holding in Encana (ECA) Has Decreased by $2.38 Million as Stock Declined; Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lifted Msci (MSCI) Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 8.35M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $220.98. About 107,909 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,300 shares to 121,900 shares, valued at $32.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Results of the MSCI 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,720 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 71,099 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 160 shares. 128,525 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 494,591 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,700 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 10,359 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 34,001 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 73,765 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 182,671 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 37,660 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru reported 18 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 497,135 shares stake.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.