Atwood & Palmer Has Raised Its Holding in Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) by $399,212 as Stock Price Rose; Salem Capital Management Cut Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding by $334,600; Share Price Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 11,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 280,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 292,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 36.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video)

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 91,164 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 3.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bronson Point Ltd reported 175,000 shares or 4.2% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has 34,878 shares. American Int Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 147,378 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 64,212 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Charter Tru holds 0.03% or 9,375 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns has invested 2.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stellar Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 198,713 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.99% or 96,120 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa owns 125,328 shares.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 168,250 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc holds 0% or 13,454 shares. 110 are owned by Cornerstone. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.18% or 40,970 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 49,523 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 10,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 27,975 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 26,327 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 3,354 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares to 1,214 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 13,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).