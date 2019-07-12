Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 179,120 shares with $21.97M value, down from 182,629 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $64.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 1.47M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. See Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $6 New Target: $1.5 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 12.54 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 24,722 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability reported 39,259 shares stake. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Benin Corporation stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 16,222 were reported by Farmers Tru Comm. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 3,491 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust accumulated 38,718 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Co invested in 0.29% or 3,036 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 2,984 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 6,959 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 0.21% or 15,314 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,880 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 95,991 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 489,266 shares. Glob Investors reported 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.21 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.