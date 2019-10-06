Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased By $9.19 Million Its Ebix (EBIX) Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed By $71.21 Million Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) stake by 86.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 913,010 shares as Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 136,490 shares with $10.71 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc now has $15.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 757,061 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 99.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 183,738 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 140 shares with $7,000 value, down from 183,878 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 262,952 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $401.29 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 53,738 shares to 374,232 valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 1.51M shares and now owns 3.22M shares. Bhp Billiton Adr (NYSE:BHP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is -2.28% below currents $54.75 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 84,869 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Valley Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.5% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Northern invested in 5.13 million shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 32,175 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Com owns 586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Grp has 63,669 shares. Private Advisor Lc reported 8,067 shares stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 1.49M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Montag A Associate reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 51,456 shares. Central Bank & Trust And reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Comm Of Nevada holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity. $10.59 million worth of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was sold by RENNES FONDATION.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,920 shares. Shell Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 7,528 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 4,366 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 14,917 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 34,096 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 17,618 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 5,450 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt invested 2.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 10,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 30,743 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 285 shares.

