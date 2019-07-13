Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $352,291; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Lifted Stake by $780,805 as Shares Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Slack Goes Public Today: 5 Things to Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 13.86 million shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communications Al holds 10,135 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Creative Planning holds 0.13% or 669,556 shares. Motco has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 468,462 shares. Novare Ltd Llc reported 84,385 shares stake. Regions Fin has 1.28M shares. Guild Mgmt accumulated 59,090 shares or 4.16% of the stock. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.86% or 30,915 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 103,954 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp invested in 0.04% or 24,828 shares. 20,763 were reported by Thomasville Retail Bank. Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 55,683 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.