Atwood & Palmer Cut Its Stake in Ebix (EBIX) as Stock Declined; Oz Management LP Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Decreased as Shares Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 8,389 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 183,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 183,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 23,871 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 30,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 1,476 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,649 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 3,147 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 132,767 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 152,564 shares. Portolan Mngmt Llc owns 146,965 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 4,000 were accumulated by Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Quantitative Ltd Llc accumulated 6,236 shares. Citigroup holds 26,814 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc invested in 198,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 20,632 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Co Ma has 0.06% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 86,735 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 117,590 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9,073 shares to 11,631 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,475 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.05M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House owns 2,600 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 3,001 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 38,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Prudential Inc reported 30,256 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 14,748 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.02% or 16,069 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Wetherby Asset reported 3,783 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,368 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc. Lord Abbett And Llc stated it has 214,932 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 169,120 shares stake.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 202,400 shares to 309,000 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 456,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.