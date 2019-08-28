Atwood & Palmer Cut By $352,291 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (TBGNF) Shorts Decreased By 90.22%

OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) had a decrease of 90.22% in short interest. TBGNF’s SI was 4,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.22% from 50,100 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 3 days are for OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s short sellers to cover TBGNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 2,000 shares traded or 153.16% up from the average. Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 668,261 shares with $36.08 million value, down from 674,908 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 20.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

ThromboGenics NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company has market cap of $122.84 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction. It currently has negative earnings. It has research and development agreements with BioInvent International AB to develop Anti-PlGF, a product candidate to treat Medulloblastoma, a pediatric malignant brain tumor; Eleven Biotherapeutics and Bicycle Therapeutics to develop and commercialize products for the treatment of eye diseases with diabetics; and Chilltern International, Inc. and Outcome Sciences, Inc., as well as Parexel to provide clinical research services for the development of JETREA.

Another recent and important Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ThromboGenics becomes Oxurion – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.08% above currents $46.79 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

