Atwood & Palmer Cut Cdw (CDW) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Natixis Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Upped by $37.91 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69 million, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.7. About 84,395 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Natixis increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 147.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 296,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 497,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 201,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.67. About 232,577 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.42M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,930 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 18,200 shares. First Personal holds 578 shares. Cibc Mkts has 334,925 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 49,732 shares. Madison Inv holds 1.55% or 878,483 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.11% or 104,096 shares. Manchester Mngmt Llc reported 5,210 shares. Shine Advisory Services stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 8,617 are owned by Franklin Inc. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pggm Invs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. Shares for $1.49M were sold by Richards Thomas E. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. On Tuesday, February 12 CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 14,900 shares. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 51,954 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.14% or 430,137 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National owns 5,081 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.05% or 5,345 shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 107,428 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com invested in 0.22% or 11,263 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,227 shares. South State stated it has 2,060 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,617 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 4,250 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 255 shares. Hbk Invests LP has 118,708 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 200 shares. 340,461 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1.