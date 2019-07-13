Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Its Cdw (CDW) Stake by $448,704 as Share Value Rose; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position Upped by Lafitte Capital Management Lp

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69M, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 564,147 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 15,430 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus holds 0% or 764 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 6,740 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 621,586 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 571,127 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 52,400 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 7,084 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,847 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 458,379 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 13,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 8,648 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 146,950 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.59% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74M for 20.04 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $48.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E had sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. On Friday, February 8 ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 20,013 shares. Richards Thomas E also sold $1.50M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, January 15.

