Atwood & Palmer Raised Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Holding; Federal Agricultural Mortgage Has 1.43 Sentiment

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 60 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 42 sold and trimmed holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.59 million shares, down from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) stake by 354.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc acquired 9,073 shares as Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF)’s stock rose 6.18%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 11,631 shares with $520,000 value, up from 2,558 last quarter. Heartland Finl Usa Inc now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 211,532 shares traded or 68.53% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $894.14 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 9.52 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation for 5,530 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 118,153 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.09% invested in the company for 72,399 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Management Corp has invested 1.48% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 252,359 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 57,491 shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41,760 activity. McKeag Bryan had bought 1,000 shares worth $41,760 on Wednesday, August 28.

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 18,204 shares to 661,485 valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 2,851 shares and now owns 144,440 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.