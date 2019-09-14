Atwood & Palmer Increases Position in Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF); Exelon (EXC) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Cut Position by $54.15 Million as Stock Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 129,014 shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022

More notable recent Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTLF) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of HTLF earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jul-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kevin Quinn Named Heartland Regional President, Joanne Sherwood Becomes President and CEO of Citywide Banks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41,760 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,228 shares to 90,523 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 130,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

