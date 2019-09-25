Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Its Cdw (CDW) Stake as Stock Rose; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 103,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 297,951 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.07 million, down from 401,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 209,798 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 366.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 329,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 418,813 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 89,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 557,919 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 138,038 shares to 77,695 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 74,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,176 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1,500 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 677,501 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 61,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Prudential Fincl owns 522,930 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jbf Cap Incorporated owns 30,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 2,510 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Street holds 7.77M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited owns 733,749 shares. 1.30M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (IFV) by 28,932 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $50.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,930 were accumulated by Calamos Ltd Liability. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 19,700 shares. Asset Strategies Inc owns 5,740 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bb&T holds 0.24% or 122,722 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Contravisory Investment holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 575,949 shares. 474 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co. 3,289 are held by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Catalyst Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 74 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.26% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $215.83 million for 19.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.