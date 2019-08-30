Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Summit Securities Group Raised Its Stake by $425,125

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 9500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.67. About 463,912 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.17. About 287,958 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 500 shares to 500 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

