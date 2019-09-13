Atwood & Palmer Holds Stake in Walmart (WMT); As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Stake by $11.12 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 3.72 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 126,075 shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $886,493 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 142,763 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 103,811 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Tarbox Family Office owns 86 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 63,345 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.07M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mgmt has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 16,109 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Llc reported 9,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 45,686 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 38,200 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 1,811 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.92M for 7.61 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 7,726 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 13,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,314 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northwest Invest Counselors reported 24,641 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0.91% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.6% or 67,003 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests Co has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0.07% or 58,159 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Co holds 14,743 shares. Coastline invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,149 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Grace & White Incorporated accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Skba Capital Ltd accumulated 173,900 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 77,555 shares. Asset Management Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,428 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 8,678 shares or 0.23% of the stock.