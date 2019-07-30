Atwood & Palmer Lowered Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $352,291; Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Position in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) as Share Price Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 11,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,370 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 28,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 182,975 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.97M are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. 34,778 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 87,520 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Longer Invests invested in 51,075 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,310 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has 2.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Lvw Advsr Lc has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,057 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares Commerce invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 776,587 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,068 shares. Wade G W & Inc accumulated 53,750 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Argi Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr invested in 2.01% or 62,512 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $22.96M for 52.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.71% negative EPS growth.