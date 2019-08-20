Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Encana (ECA) Stake; Amerco (UHAL) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 99.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 845 shares with $6,000 value, down from 340,493 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 21.86 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Amerco (UHAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 93 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 72 decreased and sold stock positions in Amerco. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 7.10 million shares, down from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amerco in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 61 Increased: 64 New Position: 29.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects clients to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 12.33% of its portfolio in AMERCO for 169,910 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 35,791 shares or 9.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 5.86% invested in the company for 561,258 shares. The California-based Indaba Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.13% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 93,001 shares.

The stock increased 0.82% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $352.2. About 40,509 shares traded. AMERCO (UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-20

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $8’s average target is 81.00% above currents $4.42 stock price. Encana Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.